The Minister of works Dave Umahi says President Bola Tinubu has approved different kinds of interventions on two hundred and sixty roads across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital territory.

He disclosed this after a brief meeting with the President inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the works Minister also says the intervention on these roads will cost two hundred and seventeen Billion Naira.

Aside from that, the Abuja Lokoja road, the dualisation of the Lafia bypass, which is being financed by China Exim Bank, and the construction of the access road to the Lekki deep seaport in Lagos State have all been approved for development.

The Minister says most importantly, the President approved the reconstitution of the board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, which will now ensure the maintenance of these roads constructed are carried out regularly.