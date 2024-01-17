Abia State Government says it will commence construction on the expansion of Owerrinta and Onuimo roads in Isialangwa South and Umuahia South respectively.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu disclosed this, while briefing journalists in Umuahia on the outcome of the week’s Executive Council Meeting, chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

The Commissioner for Information reveals that Owerrinta and Onuimo roads expansion project, would come with displacement of individuals.

He wants those whose structures will be affected not to panic as due process would be followed to manage the displacements.

He emphasized that the smooth execution on Ossah road in Umuahia, would serve as a blueprint for ensuring a similar positive outcome.

These transporters are happy with the Governor’s infrastructural development but want him to fix the potholes on the roads to ease movement.

Mr. Kanu says the Governor has turned the State into a massive construction site, while implementing road projects across the state.