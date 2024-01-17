The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Nigeria has teamed up with the Korean International Cooperation Agency to implement a Smart School initiative.

The education sector in Nigeria has been consistently under funded for many years which has resulted in a shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate educational infrastructure and lack of learning materials,

This has led to low quality of education and low literacy rates in the country which is why UBEC has partnered with Korean International Cooperation Agency to change this narrative by implementing a smart school initiative.

The project will provide infrastructure, hardware and software, smart classrooms, libraries, e-libraries, computers, science laboratories and workshops for children in both primary and secondary schools.

According to the UBEC, the aim is to establish 37 model smart schools nationally. The project will cost over $10m.

The group is urging all stakeholders involved in the education sector to help support the initiative. T

he UBEC further suggested that federal government sustain the project and that state government ensure that this project succeeds.