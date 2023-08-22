Enugu State Government has announced plans to begin the construction of 81 roads, with 71of these roads in Enugu metropolis and 10 major roads to connect every part of the state.

The government also identified roads for dualisation and strategic points for the construction of flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the state capital.

In an effort to deliver on his mandate to make Enugu the most preferred investment destination, Governor Peter Mbah has identified strategic road infrastructure for construction and rehabilitation in Enugu Metropolis to Ease movement of man, goods and services.

These were part of the resolutions reached at the maiden Executive council meeting held in Enugu, with the plan to commence massive road Construction and rehabilitation to connect major parts of the state.

The Government acknowledged receipt of the N5 Billion palliative fund, with the hope to soon commence distribution and provisions of Mass Transit Buses to alleviate the people’s suffering occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal.

The state government approved the implementation of short to long-term programmes to improve security, alleviate the challenges, and make the state e-governance.

Part of the 71 roads the state government planned to work on includes: Trans Ekulu, Abakpa, Emene, Awkunanaw, Coal Camp, Asata, New Layout, Achara Layout, Idaw River, among others.

The state also identified areas with heavy morning traffic gridlock where government will build flyovers including dualization of Enugu+ Okpi Nsukka road, and approved the digitalisation of the state Ministry, Department and Agency to enhance efficiency service delivery.