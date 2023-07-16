The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has assured Corps Members deployed to the State of improved welfare and security throughout their service year.

This he stated at the NYSC Camp, Wanune during the Swearing-in Ceremony of Corps members of the 2023 Batch B, Streàm 1.

The oath taking admnisted by representative of Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice M F Ikyegh.

The State Coordinator while charging the sworn in youth Corp member to be in their best behaviours, seizes the opportunity to charge the government on continuous partnerships in terms of welfare and security of the service corps Members.

He therefore appeals for more synergy and better relationship as this will discourage the high rate of relocation 0ut of the State.

Advertisement

Representing the state Governor is the chief of staff.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the issues raised by the State Coordinator

He further assures Corps Members deployed to the State of improved welfare and security throughout their service year.

Mr. Biam adds that the government would continue to interact and engage Corps Medical Personnel for the overall benefits of the State and its People.

Advertisement