Residents of Tiga Town and its environs are on the verge of being cut off as floods have washed away major link roads in the area.

The road which connects more than 26 communities in Kano state is now becoming a shadow of itself.

Its a beautiful morning in Tiga Town.

Adamu Alaramma rides on his bicycle to the farm everyday.

But his journey always becomes tedious at this spot where the road has been washed away by flood.

This is the major road linking Tiga Town and more than twenty-six other communities within and outside Kano state.

Tiga has one of the biggest dams in the state and water stored by the dam also contributed to the collapse of the bridge.

As water continues to escape its embarkment due to heavy rains, the road is further degraded by erosion.

The absence of a smooth road network puts vehicle owners in jeopardy as many strive to ply the high side of the diversion.

The situation is grim and prompts the visit of Abdurrahman Kawu, the senator representing Kano South on behalf of the members of the house of representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin and Abubakar Rurum.

Senator Kawu expresses concern and assures that the road will be fixed in earnest.

Residents of Tiga and its environs, especially farmers who are worst hit by the situation are optimistic that the authorities, who are now aware of this disaster waiting to happen, will wade in and provide a lasting solution.