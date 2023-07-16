The Lagos State government has honoured 753 civil servants with the ‘Long Service Award’ in the 16th edition of the award.

Head of Service (HoS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the awards is designed to recognise and reward diligence, commitment and loyalty.

Representing the state government, Mr Muri-Okunola charged public servants in the state to key into its digitisation of the civil service for effective performance and also said the Long Service Merit Awards is an opportunity for the state government, to celebrate public servants who have served the government and people of Lagos diligently and conscientiously for 30 years or more.

The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola gave this charge at a public lecture titled: “Building and Sustaining a Digitisation Public Service,” in commemoration of this year’s Public Service Week held IN Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Muri-Okunola emphasised that a digitalized public service had the power to enhance accessibility and inclusivity, saying that technology had the ability to bridge geographical barriers, enabling citizens in remote areas to access services that were once out of reach.

Bottles, Plastic bags, surgical facemasks, these are just some of the hundreds of items found along the Ebute-Oworonshoki riverbank before the community service clean-up organized by a group called by BLUE-LILLY.

According to the organizers, this is the first of it’s kind aimed to encourage more environmental sustainable practices. Convener, OLASIMBO YESIDE AMINAT said the initiative aims to place priority on reduction of waste and changing attitudinal behavior among the residents.

The community residents are advised to encourage these practices, ensuring they become ingrained in our culture.