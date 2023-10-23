Ondo state government says the current economic challenges occasioned by the removal petrol subsidy will not hamper the development of the state public service.

The secretary to the state government, Oladunni Odu who represented governor Rotimi Akereodolu at a public Lecture to celebrate the 2023 Public Service Week, said government will continue to prioritise the welfare of workers.

This health walk is one of the activities lined up to celebrate the 2023 Public Service Week in Ondo state.

Workers in the state civil service, joined by permanent secretaries, moved round major streets of Akure to keep fit.

This was followed by a public lecture, held at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly known as the Dome in Akure..

She noted that government will continue to prioritise the welfare of public servants, notwithstanding the lean finances of the State and other competing demands.

The state Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele and others urged the state workforce to be more committed.

High point of the event was the presentation of certificates to civil servants who have distinguished themselves.

