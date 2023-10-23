No fewer than nine persons have been reported killed and scores kidnapped following the attack launched by bandits who came in large numbers in Danmusa town, Danmusa LGA, Katsina State.

The information available indicates that the bandits invaded the town at about 20:00hrs on Sunday 22nd October 2023 and carried out a house-to-house raid which resulted in the killing of nine victims including a police officer after seeing his uniform in his residence.

The marauding bandits also wounded several individuals, kidnapped a yet-to-be-confirmed number of residents, and looted peoples homes of valuables.

However, a bandits kingpin who operates close to Katsira village who had boasted that he will eliminate the new community watch corps established by the Katsina State Government was killed a few days ago which could have resulted in the strong mobilisation of his boys to undertake the reprisal attack on Danmusa Town.

Meanwhile, the security agents are in the town to stabilize the peace in the affected area.