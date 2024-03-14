Niger State Government has disbursed a cumulative amount of N1,648,580,000 as wage award to both local government and the State civil service workers.

The payment was made to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government.

With the State workforce of 26,859 and 55,570 for Local Government totaling 82,429 as of February 2024, each worker got N20,000.

The payment was in fulfilment of one of the agreements reached between the State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Niger State Chapter on the 21st of February, 2024 that N20,000 will be paid in March 2024 to all workers both at the State and the Local government as Wage award.