The House of Representatives has asked the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to fix the power transmission substation in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

The House of Reps. passed the resolution on Wednesday during its plenary session following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Oboku Ofor, a lawmaker from Bayelsa state.

The electricity supply across the country has deteriorated with distribution companies attributing the prolonged blackout to gas constraints faced by generating companies (GenCos)

Earlier this month, the federal government invited heads of electricity distribution companies, including Abuja and Ibadan electricity over poor power supply in their areas.