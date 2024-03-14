Microsoft has announced a big upgrade for its Copilot AI assistant: it’s now going to use Open AI’s GPT-4 Turbo language model. The great news is that everyone, including free users, will get access to this powerful tool.

For those on the Pro tier, there’s an option to switch back to the older GPT-4 model if needed. This is handy for specific tasks and gives Pro users more control without taking away from what free users get.

GPT-4 Turbo is known for its speed, accuracy, and ability to handle complex tasks. With this update, you can expect faster code generation, better suggestions, and overall smoother performance, making coding more productive.

It’s reassuring to see that even free users are getting meaningful updates to Copilot. This shows Microsoft’s commitment to making sure everyone can benefit from the service, regardless of whether they’re paying or not. This is crucial for attracting more people to Windows 11, where Copilot plays a big role.

Pro subscribers also get some extra perks, like the ability to create custom chatbots tailored to their job roles. It’s interesting that Microsoft developed this feature independently from OpenAI, possibly to distance itself due to recent controversies. Still, it shows that Copilot is evolving beyond just using OpenAI’s tools.

There’s also a new feature that lets Copilot read files on your computer and provide summaries or search for information. But don’t worry about privacy – you have to manually select the file and request a summary, so you’re in control of what information Copilot accesses.