Taraba State governor, Agbu Kefas has condemned the recent attack on travellers from Zaki-Biam in Benue to Maihula in Taraba State calling on security agents to fish out those behind the carnage.

About seven people lost their lives in the attack said to have been carried out by militants while other passengers boarded the bus are said to be missing

The governor in a statement signed by the state Commissioner of information and Re-orientation Zainab Usman Jalingo Condole with the families of those that lost their lives.

The governor who called for calm also directed the security agencies to go after those behind the dastardly act.

The Governor also warn against groups or individuals taking laws Into their hands