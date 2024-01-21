Governor of Taraba state Agbu Kefas has honoured the security chiefs in the state for their selfless service that has brought desired peace to the state.

He said this at a diner party organised by the state government in Jalingo.

This is the first dinner to be hosted by Taraba state government to honour security chiefs in the state since the state was created.

The governor appreciated their exceptional service to tackle security challenges like kidnapping, banditry, Herder farmer crisis, and communal conflict in the state.

The state government says the event is also to celebrate the security chiefs over their recent promotion that led to their posting out of the state for greater services.

Speaking on behalf of the security chiefs, Major General Frank S Etim appreciated the governor for the gesture.

The state Secretary to the government described the governor as a hard working person who is determined to move the state to a new level.

The security chiefs honoured by Taraba state government are Major General Frank S Etim of 6 Brigade Jalingo, AIG Yusuf Suleiman Amuda, ACGI Halid K Usman and Comptroller Tijjani Gumel.