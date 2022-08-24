Humanitarian workers must be commended for selfless service-NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said humanitarian workers must be regarded as heroes and should be commended for their efforts at all times

The Director General of NEMA , Mustapha Ahmed pledged to make a case for staff of the Agency to begin receiving hazard allowances.

Mr Mustapha disclosed this at a Valedictory Session in Abuja to honor some Nema Staff who lost their lives, incurred injuries and suffered traumatic experiences in the cause of providing humanitarian services to persons in need.

Humanitarian Workers are often at the centre of responding to natural or human induced disasters and violent conflicts across the world

As a Follow up to the Celebration of the World Humanitarian Day, the National Emergency Management Agency choose to celebrate its humanitarian actors who lost their lives and suffered injuries and trauma in the line of Duty.

The Agency believes Humanitarian workers who are usually the first responders to disaster management are not celebrated enough despite working under critical and vulnerable conditions.

They say there is the need to honor these workers for their selfless service and treat them as heroes and have their names written in Gold .

The awardees were elated that their efforts are finally being recognised while urging their colleagues to be vigilant and diligent in the line of duty

Different parts of the World are now gradually becoming volatile due to the complex nature of disasters and emergencies, and this has placed a serious burden on humanitarian workers globally.