The Acting Chief Judge of Taraba State Justice Filibus Agua has administered the oath of office and allegiance to the 22 Commissioner nominees cleared by the Taraba state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony held at Jolly Nyame stadium, Governor Agbu Kefas charged them to deploy their energy and talents in moving the state forward in line with his administration’s blueprint.

The road is now clear for government businesses in Taraba state as the chief Judge of the state has sworn in 21 Commissioners.

With this new cabinet formed, Kefas administration is expected to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Advertisement

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Agbu Kefas remind them that their selection was done with the spirit of inclusivity, fairness and balance

The administration understands the necessity of allowing youths to develop, which is why the cabinet is dominated by young people.

Professor Nicolas responded on behalf of the Commissioners, thanking the governor for entrusting them with the task of serving the people of the state.

90 percent of the Kefas government cabinet members are youths, raising hopes among Taraba State residents that additional democratic dividends will be delivered over the next four years.