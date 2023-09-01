Tension is now mounting at Mayolope/Sayonti, border communities of Adamawa and Taraba states, over alleged extra judiciary killing of Esthon Ishaku by military personnel.

The traditional Ruler of Yandang Kingdom in Taraba State, Dr. Haniel Banti has petitioned Governor Kefas Agbu and military authorities to fishout the soldiers who allegedly killed one of his subjects during a military raid on Mayolope market at Lau Local Governmeqnt of the state.

The conflict erupted after the arrest of prime suspect in herder/farmer conflict at local beer joint by a police man who handed him to the soldiers at a military checkpoint where the suspect was brutalized.

Mayolope community has been engulfed with herders and farmers crises and every family member of the farming community would have a story to tell.

The community is once again in the news as their major market was allegedly raided by military personnel.

The invasion didn’t go without incident as life was lost from a stray bullet while others were lucky to have escaped with bullet wounds.

Some of the residents of the community who spoke to the TVC News accused police of complicity in the incident.

The traditional ruler of the community described the behavior of the soldiers as unprofessional.

The monarch spoke on the step he took to avert the killing, calling on the youth of the community not to take law into their hand

The military spokesman in the state narrated their side of the story with TVCNews

The community wants relevant authorities to take proactive steps to avoid a reoccurrence of such an incident.