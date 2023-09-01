Ahead of the off cycle election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, A team of INEC registered civil society organisations have asked that the electoral body take a bold step in curbing vote buying.

At a news briefing in Abuja, they itemised some of the areas they believe need to be improved upon before the November 11th election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, plans to use 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines for the three upcoming governorship elections.

The number of machines surpasses the count of polling stations in these areas as a precaution to handling potential issues during the voter accreditation process.

INEC introduced these biometric devices during the February and March general elections.

Despite some technical problems, these machines were used as evidence in post-election legal disputes.

INEC-registered civil organisation requests that the electoral body exercise due care in order to reaffirm voters’ trust.

As an increasing number of African countries adopt biometric devices for voter registration, it is critical to guarantee that these technologies meet integrity and dependability standards in order to have a long-term positive impact on the democratic process.