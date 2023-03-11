The Social Democratic Party’s candidate for governor in Taraba State, Danladi Baido, says he is confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct free and fair elections for the governorship and state Assembly on Saturday.

Mr. Danladi Baido who passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission sought the cooperation of the electorates to enable the commission perform its constitutional obligation without interference.

Advertisement

The SDP Governorship candidate, in an interview with Tvcnews explained that if electoral laws are followed to letter, the Commission would conduct transparent polls that would be generally accepted.

He used the forum to deny speculations that he has backed out of the race but warned against politics of sentiments.

Advertisement

INEC RECEIVES COURT JUDGMENT ON USE OF TEMPORARY VOTER’S CARD

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.

Advertisement

The chief press secretary to the inec chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi in a statement expressed the intention of the commission to approach the federal high court as regards to the order on the use of temporary voters card for voting during the forthcoming elections.

He also stated that the commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgment of the federal high court.

Sitting on this hearing, Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order on allowing the use of temporary voters card while delivering judgment in a suit filed by 2 Nigerians seeking the use of PVCs in the forthcoming elections in the absence of permanent voter cards.

Advertisement

Justice Egwuatu said the order was made on the grounds that both plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database.