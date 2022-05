Former head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar has condemned the extra judicial killing of Daborah Samuel a student of Shehu Shagari college of education in Sokoto state.

In an exclusive interview with Tvc former president Abubakar said people should be tolerant of eachother and be careful about commenting on religions that they don’t subscribe to.

However he asserted that no one has the constitutional right to take the life of another.