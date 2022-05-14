APC Screening for NASS, Governorship candidates Starts in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress.APC, has inaugurated the screening committees for its House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship aspirants.

The committees were inagurated on Saturday and have since commnced work.

The screening exercise for each of the three committees has since commenced at various designated centres in Abuja.

A statement by the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, in Abuja indicated Chairmen and Secretaries of the committees will be inaugurated by noon while the screening exercise will begin immediately at various centres.

Aspirants for the House of Representatives will be screened at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, in Abuja while Senatorial and governorship aspirants will have their exercise carried out at Fraser Suites, within the Central Business District, Abuja.

The statement is however silent on the inauguration of the committees for the screening of House of Assembly and presidential aspirants, the venue and time.

But the adjusted schedule of activities and timetable for 2023 indicated that the screening of all the aspirants for all the elective offices will be carried out by May 14th and 15th.

A highly placed source at the Directorate of Organisation of the party however said that security implications are being factored into deciding the venue for the presidential screening while that of the House of Assembly aspirants will hold at the state level.

The publication of the screening exercise is expected to be released on Sunday.

The selection of the Aspirants of the ruling APC has been fraught with Controversy on the modalities and this new development will not help in putting the matter to rest.

While the aspirants for the House of Representatives, Semnate and Governorship already know where and when the Screening will take place, those for President and State House of Assembly across the country wait with bated breath to know what will happen next.

While the intrigues in the party continue on how candidates will emerge, the hammer of the Independent National Electoral Commission awaits any erring Political Party that fails to follow its procedure and rules on the emergence of candidates.