The screening of the 18 commissioner nominees forwarded by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to the state house of assembly for clearance is underway.

The 12-man adhoc committee of the house kicked off the exercise at exactly 2pm on Tuesday.

Of the 18 names presented to the lawmakers for approval, 12 are being screened today while the remaining 6 nominees will have their date with the committee on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The nominees scheduled for screening today are:

1. Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada

Advertisement

2. Mr. Sam Egube

3. Mr. Osiyemi Oluwaseun Oriyomi

4. Mr. Olalere Odusote

Advertisement

5. Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose

6. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

7. Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Fashola

Advertisement

8. Dr. Mosopefoluwa George

9. Barr. Barakat Bakare

10. Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi

Advertisement

11. Mr. Gbenga Omotosho

12. Prof. Akin Abayomi.

Again, some of the nominees whose names were earlier rejected are being drilled by the screening committee.