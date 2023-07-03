The Ekiti State House of Assembly has commenced screening of the twenty One commissioner – nominees submitted to it by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

Governor Oyebanji had forwarded names of 21 commissioner – nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The governor is also seeking the legislature’s approval to appoint 10 Special Advisers.

The Commissioner nominees are:

1. Hon. Mrs Tosin Aluko — (Ado)

2. Mrs Tayo Adeola — (Ado)

3. Rt. Hon. Karounwi Oladapo — (Efon Alaaye)

4. Mrs Peju Babafemi — (Efon Alaaye)

5. Prof. Ojo Bakare — (Ekiti West)

6. Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya — (ljero)

7. Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun Franklin — (lrepodun/Ifelodun)

8. Mr Adebayo Adesola — (Irepodun/Ifelodun)

9. Mr Adebayo Gold Adesola — (Moba)

10. Dr. Kareem Makanjuola Akande — (Moba)

11. Chief Folorunso Olabode — (llejemeje)

12. Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Aderiye — (Ido/Osi)

13. Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo — (ldo/Osi)

14. Mr Seun Fakuade — (Oye)

15. Prof Patrick Tedela — (Ekiti South West)

16. Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole Kehinde —(Ekiti East)

17. Mr Awe Abimbola Oluwafemi —(Ayekire)

18. Prof. Bolaji Aluko — (Ayekire)

19. Mr Ebenezer Boluwade — (Emure)

20. Mr Fasae Kayode Omotayo — (Ise/Orun)

21. Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi — (Ikere)

The nominees had last Friday submitted 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) in addition to their current tax clearance certificate to the office of the Clerk of the House ahead of today’s screening.