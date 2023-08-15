The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced the screening of the commissioner nominees forwarded by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu to the house for its ratification.

Of the 39 names sent, 21 nominees have been screened.

These are the proposed cabinet members of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu waiting to be called into the Lateef Jakande Hall, venue of the ongoing screening exercise at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Screening of the governor’s nominees kicked off on Sunday, the 13th of August, two weeks after the list was forwarded to the house.

Chairman of the screening committee and Chief Whip of the house, Fatai Mojeed opened the proceedings.

One after the other, the nominees were called in to present and defend their credentials before the committee.

While some of the nominees had a great time reeling out their resumé, others had a tough time convincing the lawmakers about their qualification for the job.

