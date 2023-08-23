Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 22 Commissioner-nominees out of the 39 list sent for screening and confirmation.
The 17 Commissioner-nominees dropped include: Folashade Adefisayo – Fmr Commissioner for Education
Akin Abayomi – Fmr Commissioner for Health
Dada Cecilia
Fmr Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Sola Hammond – Fmr SA on Sustainable Development Goals
Gbenga Omotoso – Fmr Commisoner for Information & Strategy
Sam Egube
Fmr Commissioner for Budget and Planning
Aramide Adeyoye
Fmr SA, Works & Infrastructure
Leave a Reply