The Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission in collaboration with the Sami Gomo Foudation has organised a Medical Outreach and interactive session on health promotion in Its Office in Birnin Kebbi.

In his welcome address the managing director Of the Commission who was represented by the state coordinator Dr Adamu Zubairu Utono stressed the need to regularly have medical checkup and maintain a good health routine.

In her address the Dr Aishatu Aminu Senchi of the Sami Gomo Foudation also showcased the importance of the Medical Outreach to the general public and added that unlike in most Medical Outreach where treatment will only be administered, this outreach includes a health interactive discussion with the general public towards improving their medical health condition.