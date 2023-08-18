The Federal Government has approved the inclusion of Nasarawa State into the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) in order to combat floods in the state.

The approval was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Commission during his visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule

This will enable Communities in the state along the banks of River Benue to access interventions from the Commission.

For several years communities at the bank of River Benue have suffered the adverse effect of flooding as result of overflows.

In Nasarawa State communities in Awe, Nasarawa and Toto Local Councils are the worst hit.

This has resulted in the loss of houses, farmlands, schools and other properties.

It is cushion the effect of this recurring issue, that federal government approved the inclusion of Nasarawa State into the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, (HYPADEC) and this visit is to intimate the state of their new membership.

The inclusion will enable the commission to collaborate with the state government to ameliorate the plight of the affected communities.

The inclusion is cheering news to the Nasarawa State Governor and he is ready to see to the success of the projects.

With this inclusion, Nasarawa has joined nine other states as members of the commission and this will bring succor to the affected communities.

