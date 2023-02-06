Governor of Taraba State Darius Ishaku has described as barbaric and inhumane the gruesome murder of the two wives and five children of the Chief of Mutum-Biyu, Bose Sani Suleiman Mohammed by abductors.

The Governor in a statement by the commissioner of Information and Re-Orientation, Mrs. Lois Emmanuel expressed sadness over the incident, urging all sound minds to condemn such ungodly act in a strong terms.

Advertisement

The Governor promised that his government would double efforts to rid the state of Kidnappings and banditry.

The statement reiterates the governor’s zeal to continue to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties of the citizens and vows to network with security agencies to bring to book the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Ishaku however condoled with the monarch and the people of Mutum-Biyu Chiefdom on the unfortunate incident with prayers to God for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Advertisement

3 killed in Rivers Building collapse

Three persons have been confirmed dead after a building under construction collapsed in Ngbodo Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Advertisement

The two-storey building caved-in late Saturday, killing three labourers engaged in the construction work.

The Rivers Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Michael Ogar, who led personnel of the Corps on a search and rescue operation, attributed the incident to the use of substandard materials in the construction of the two-storey building.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olufemi Ayodele, preliminary reports revealed that the rods, pillars and blocks used in the construction of the two-storey building were far from the required specifications.

Advertisement

“It is high time Nigerians began to take responsibility for their actions most especially when life of humans are involved, the collapse of the two (2) Storey building at Aluu in Ikwerre Local Government Area could have actually been avoided if standardized materials and right specifications were used,” the NSCDC State Commandant was quoted as saying.

“Owners of buildings and landlords are hereby advised to be wary of desperate and quack building contractors who care only about their pockets and not the lives of innocent people.”

Advertisement

He said after a joint rescue operation by the NSCDC, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), other security agencies and the local government authorities, the scene of the collapsed building has been cordoned off and sealed to prevent further disaster.