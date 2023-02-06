A nonpartisan organization called Ogbia Progressive Platform is spearheading a campaign against violence, vote buying, and poll-tampering as the much awaited awaited general elections gets closer.

The group took advantage of the opportunity to urge voters to choose reputable candidates regardless of their party preferences in order to create a country that is better run.

Over the years, elections have been marred by violence, vote buying and selling

This to a great extent has affected the quality of leaders who have emerged

Worried by this ugly trend, a group known as Ogbia progressive platform is leading a campaign across Ogbialand in Bayelsa State to enlighten the people on how to change the narrative.

Convener of the group and the chairman of the NGO were in Emeyal2 community to sensitize the people.

In one accord they also preached against desperation in politics in the state while emphasizing on the need to vote for credible candidates.

The group hopes that their massage of non-violence approach in the forthcoming election will spread across the country to enable best candidates emerge victorious.