The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has restated its call for a restructured Nigeria to reflect the true federalism status of the pre-1966 era.

Afenifere members led by Chief Korede Duyile were in Ado Ekiti, to commisserate with the people of the state over the killing of two monarchs and abduction of school children, said that restructuring the country would help each region develop and flourish at its own pace.

Chief Duyile who relayed the message of the group leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, said that Yoruba people can only actualise their God-given potential and dreams in a well restructured Nigeria.

The group, however, called on governors in the country to encourage the president on the need to review the country’s constitution and as well decentralise security power to regions so as to have a safer society.

Governor Oyebanji while responding, described the recent happenings in the state as a sacrilege to the Yoruba race assuring that the perpetrators would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He tasked the Afenifere group to come up with strategies to defend the region.

Oyebanji urged them to remain united for the best interest of the Yoruba race.