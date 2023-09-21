Governor Kefas Agbu has advised the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party in Taraba State to conduct credible and transparent primaries that would usher in popular candidates for the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

The Governor stated this during a meeting with members of the state working committee of the Party at the Party Secretariat in Jalingo.

Advertisement

The Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed 18th November for the local government election in the state.

More than 19 political parties have already indicated interest in fielding candidates for the polls.

The electoral umpire has promised to conduct credible elections by providing a level play ground for all political parties.

Advertisement

The chairman of the commission spoke on their readiness for free and fair polls.

Political parties are strategising over how to win the polls and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state is leaving nothing to chance.

It is why the PDP leader in the state, Governor Kefas Agbu is engaging the party leaders in the state.

Advertisement

The governor appeals to the state party executives to work together ahead of the council elections.

He described the party as a beacon of hope and want the state working committee to Uphold the values of the party.

The governor told the state working committee members that the PDP has always stood for inclusivity, social justice and empowerment of the people.

Advertisement

Governor Kefas warns the party leaders against imposition of candidates, warning them to allow popular candidates emerge through credible primaries

The meeting later went on behind closed door.