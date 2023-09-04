Taraba State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been embroiled in leadership crisis, regarding the authentic state Chairman of the party.

The PDP National Working Committee, NWC had appointed the former Governor Darius Ishaku’s Political Adviser, Abubakar Bawa to complete the last year in the tenure of the former Chairman, Governor Kefas Agbu, who left the position to contest the state governorship poll.

The decision by the NWC was challenged by the party’s Vice Chairman at that time, Inuwa Bakari at the Federal High Court, but the suit was struck out.

Not satisfied with the verdict, Bakari proceeded to the State High Court, which ruled that he should be the acting Chairman of the party in the state.

The State Chairman, Abubakar Bawa, who was not satisfied with the decision, challenged the verdict of the State High Court at the Court of Appeal, which ordered stay of execution in his favour.

Worried by the deepening internal crisis within the PDP in the state, Governor Kefas called for a meeting with the executive officers.

The aim of the meeting by the Governor was to end the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the PDP in the state, ahead of the coming National Assembly rerun election.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Kefas called on all stakeholders to close ranks and work as a team, as they prepare for the rerun election.

Apart from attempt to identify and resolve issues facing the party, the meeting was also used to map out strategies to win the rerun election.

The Secretary of PDP in the state, Kuriya Auta said the meeting was first of its kind since the emergence of Governor Kefas and expressed hope that it will address the challenges facing the party.

The party’s Organising Secretary, who spoke to TVC News at the end of the closed door meeting, commended Governor Kefas for taking proactive measures to end the leadership crisis.

Other stakeholders also shared their views on the matter with TVC News.

The meeting resolved that all aggrieved members involved in the leadership tussle, should withdraw litigations in court to pave way for amicable resolution.

A fresh Reconciliation Committee was constituted, which will be headed by the former Deputy Governor of the State, Senator Haruna Manu to interface with Inuwa Bakari and Abubakar Bawa.

