Governor Agbu Kefas is talking tough over persistent cases of kidnapping and banditry in Taraba state.

Speaking at a crucial meeting with the State Executives of CAN and the Muslim Council, the Governor said his administration will no longer tolerate acts of criminality, calling on security agents to contain the menace.

This is not the best time for Governor Agbu Kefas, a retired military Colonel who helped in curtailing the activities of oil theft in the south south during his service years.

Governor Kefas who is now at the helm of affairs in Taraba state, is worried by the increasing spate of banditry and kidnapping within Jalingo metropolis and the state at large.

The Governor is meeting with the CAN and Muslim Councils to discuss ways of ending the dastardly act.

He describes the act as a threat to the peace, security, and prosperity of the state.

The Governor calls on the Community leaders, Religious institutions, and every responsible member of society to join hands with the government to fight against criminals that are operating at will in the state.

He said he is not going to rest until every criminal is brought to Justice.

The Vice Chairman of CAN in the state, Isaac Philip and the Galadima Muri, Abba Tukur comment on the meeting.

The alarming rate of kidnappings in Jalingo, Taraba state capital has left residents in a constant state of anxiety.