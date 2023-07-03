Taraba state Governor, Agbu Kefas has banned the felling, processing, and sales of the African Rosewood, popularly called Madrid in the State.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Gibon Kataps during the inauguration of members of the Task force Committee on the suspension of mining activities in the State.

A committee led by the retired military general is tasked to enforce total compliance to Governor Agbu Kefas order on total banning on mining activities as well as tree felling.

Speaking at the Inauguration, the secretary to the state government Gibon Kataps urged the committee to ensure one hundred percent compliance with the suspension.

He explained that the security report on the damage illegal mining on the ecosystem has caused is of concern to the state government.

He used the forum to announce the ban in the processing, felling, and sales of rosewood popularly known has madrid in the state.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Committee, Brigadier General Jeremiah Faransa, on behalf of his colleagues thanked the state Government for finding them worthy of the assignment and assured the government that they will carry out their duty effectively.

He assured the committee of the necessary logistics to function optimally.

The ecosystem in Taraba state would likely be better for it, based on recent ban on mining activities and felling of trees across Taraba state.