Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has banned the use of Motorcycle (Okada) in Jalingo, the State Capital as a result of the sudden spike in the activities of criminals.

The governor also restricted the operation of Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) from 6am to 8pm.

While a Taskforce committee has been set up headed by the Deputy Governor, and has all the heads of Security Agencies as members to enforce the governor order .

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary of the Task Force committee Mr Koko Agbu.

The statement said that defaulters will be arrested and tried by mobile court and tricycles will be confiscated and destroyed.

The statement read in part “This is to inform the general public that following the emergency security meeting His Excellency, Dr Agbu Kefas represented by the Deputy Governor His Excellency Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali has constituted a Taskforce Committee on the total ban on motorcycle (okada) and control of Tricycle (Keke) in Jalingo the State Capital”

“The Members of the Committee are as follows;

“Commissioner of Police – Chairman

Road Safety – Member

NDLEA – Member

NSCDC – Member

TARABA MARSHAL – Member

Chairman NURTW – Member

Secretary, HASS (SGS OFFICE) – Secretary’

From 22nd February, 2024, the use of motorcycle of any kind are completely banned while the operations of tricycle is restricted from 6am to 8pm.

The statement added that defaulters will be arrested and tried by the Mobile Court and Motorcycles and Tricycles will be confiscated and destroyed.