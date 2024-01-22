The family of the former governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced a date for his burial.

The burial programme will start on Thursday, February 15, 2024 with a Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park.

The Funeral Service of the former governor will hold at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The burial programme was contained in statement issued by the son of the former governor, Oluwarotimi

Akeredolu, Jnr.

Below are activities lined up for the former governor’s burial.

The Thursday, February 15, 2024: Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure – Time: 5pm

• Friday, February 16, 2024: Jumat Service at Akure Central Mosque at 2pm

•Saturday, February 17, 2024: Loyola Day of Tributes at Loyola College Hall, Old Ife Rd, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

• Sunday, February 18, 2024: OAU Night of Tributes at OAU Secretariat, Old Ife Road, Agodi, Ibadan Oyo State.

Time: 4 pm- 6pm

• Monday, February 19, 2024: Special Court Session, Oyo State Judiciary Complex, High Court 1, Ring Road

Ibadan, Oyo State. Time: 10 am

NBA Tribute Session Follows immediately at Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyagakun, Ibadan, Oyo State

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan

Time: 5pm – 9 pm

• Tuesday, February 20, 2024: Commendation Service at All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan

Time: 10 am – 12 Noon

Private Viewing (Strictly By Invitation) Residence, Ibadan Oyo State

Time: 3pm

• Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Ajabue (Traditional Rites) Owo, Ondo State

Time: 9 am – 4pm

Special Court Session: Court 1, Ondo State High Court Headquarters, Hospital Road, Akure, Ondo State

Time : 10am

Lying in State and Commendation Service, Akure Township Stadium

Time: 1pm

Evening of Tributes St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo

Time:4pm – 7pm

• Thursday, February 22, 2024: Service of Songs at St Andrews Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Time: 4pm

Wake-Keep Maranatha Villa, Owo, Ondo state

Time: 8pm

Candlelight Procession & World Gyration by the Kegites Club

Time: 8pm till Dawn

Friday, February 23, 2024: Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo.

Time: 10 am

Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)

Reception at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo by 1pm.

Saturday, February 24, 2024: Akeredolu Memorial Friendly football match

Akure Township Stadium, Akure.

Time: 3 pm

• Sunday, February 25, 2024: Thanksgiving Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo

Time: 10 am