Katangua and Oke Afa markets both prominent markets in Lagos State have been closed down by the State government following environmental sanitation violations.

The two markets were shut over filth and various environmental infractions.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, confirmed the closure of the two markets in a Statement.

Ajayi said in a statement; “Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January, 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”

The two markets are the latest to be closed down as part of the Lagos State Government’s efforts aimed at maintaining good sanitation practices across the State and enhance the health of the residents through the prevention of disease outbreak.