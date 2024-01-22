Officers of the Nigeria Police Force have apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot.

The arrested suspects include the Chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi, preliminary investigations revealed that the Local Government Chairman who identity the police are yet to disclose allegedly contracted a militia with the intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Hycenth Dajoh.

He said the operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators.