Residents on Olu Adebayo, Olumide Ige Streets around Oke-Afa area of Lagos state have cried out to Authorities both at the Local Council and at the state to come to their rescue over what they describe as unauthorised and indiscriminate parking of trucks and containers in their area.

The Residents reached out to TVC News explaining that the sighting of warehouses in the area contravenes the state environmental laws which they argue is fully residential area.

The group through a resident, Mr Femi Jegede shared real time video clips of these containers destroying electric poles thereby putting the residents in darkness.

They say school children are being endangered over the activities of these container drivers.

They are however hopeful having written to Lagos State Government for immediate intervention.

