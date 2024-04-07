The Lagos State Government has taken possession of the land in Katangua market in Abule-Egba area in preparation for the development of an International ICT Market.

The market which hitherto had been in possession of a property development agent, Bridgeways Global Projects Limited, as part of a contractual agreement with the State government, was said to have been terminated two years ago.

The development of the ICT Village and the taking over of the land on which the current Katangua market in Abule Egba is located has been a source of friction between Traders, Investors and the Lagos State Government.

While the State Government has always maintained its intent is to create a better atmosphere for Traders and Investors through the creation of a Model ICT International market with more space and a better environment than the current over crowded Computer Village in Ikeja.