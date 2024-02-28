President Bola Tinubu has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The President in company of the State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy and the former APC national chairman, Bisi Akande, was in Owo, the home town of the former governor, where he visited the widow, children and some other relatives of the deceased.

President Tinubu comforted Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and urged her to remain strong, with solace in the legacy of his late husband.

Earlier, the President visited Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, where he was received by members of the Ondo state Council of traditional Rulers.

Olowo of Owo, thanked the president for his visit and promised the support of the traditional rulers for his administration.