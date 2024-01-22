The family of the former governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Rotimi, Akeredolu has announced a date for his final burial.

The burial programme which will start on Thursday, February 15, 2024 with a Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park, will end with a Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The burial programme was contained in statement issued by the son of the former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Jnr.

Below are activities lined up for the former governor’s burial.

Advertisement

The Thursday, February 15, 2024: Winning Soul Crusade at MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure

Time: 5pm

• Friday, February 16, 2024:

Jumat Service at Akure Central Mosque

Time: 2pm

•Saturday, February 17, 2024: Loyola Day of Tributes at Loyola College Hall, Old Ife Rd, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

• Sunday, February 18, 2024: OAU Night of Tributes at OAU Secretariat, Old Ife Road, Agodi, Ibadan Oyo State.

Time: 4 pm- 6pm

• Monday, February 19, 2024: Special Court Session

Oyo State Judiciary Complex, High Court 1, Ring Road

Ibadan, Oyo State.

Time: 10 am

NBA Tribute Session Follows immediately @ Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyagaku, Ibadan, Oyo State

Advertisement

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes

Jogor Centre, Liberty Road,

Ibadan

Time: 5pm – 9 pm

• Tuesday, February 20, 2024: Commendation Service

All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan

Time: 10 am – 12 Noon

Private Viewing (Strictly By Invitation)

Residence, Ibadan Oyo State

Time: 3pm

• Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Ajabue (Traditional Rites)

Owo, Ondo State

Time: 9 am – 4pm

Special Court Session

Court 1, Ondo State High Court Headquarters,

Hospital Road, Akure, Ondo State

Time : 10am

Lying in State and Commendation Service

Akure Township Stadium

Time: 1pm

Advertisement

Evening of Tributes

St Andrews Church,

Imola Street, Owo

Time:4pm – 7pm

• Thursday, February 22, 2024:

Service of Songs

St Andrews Cathedral, Imola Street,

Owo, Ondo State.

Time: 4pm

Wake-Keep

Maranatha Villa, Owo,

Ondo state

Time: 8pm

Candlelight Procession & World Gyration

by the Kegites Club

Time: 8pm till Dawn

Friday, February 23, 2024:

Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo.

Time: 10 am

Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)

Advertisement

Reception at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo by 1pm.

Saturday, February 24, 2024:

Akeredolu Memorial Friendly football match

Akure Township Stadium, Akure.

Time: 3 pm

• Sunday, February 25, 2024:

Thanksgiving Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo

Time: 10 am