The funeral arrangement for the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son have been released by the family.

The funeral rites of Wigwe, his wife and his son, which will be held for one week, will begin on Monday, March 4 with a celebration of Herbert Wigwe, “Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ”A Professional Legacy”

The funeral timeline is as follows:

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – “A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Ressurection Parish,

1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00 am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00 pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am

Wigwe, his wife and his son died in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who was also aboard the aircraft.