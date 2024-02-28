The funeral arrangement for the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son have been released by the family.
The funeral rites of Wigwe, his wife and his son, which will be held for one week, will begin on Monday, March 4 with a celebration of Herbert Wigwe, “Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ”A Professional Legacy”
The funeral timeline is as follows:
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – “A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00 am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Ressurection Parish,
1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00 am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00 pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am
Wigwe, his wife and his son died in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside the former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who was also aboard the aircraft.