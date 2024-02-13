Family and friends have arrived at the family house of the Wigwe following the death of their son in the United States of America.

Journalists were not allowed to take pictures or videos near the family home as the street is flooded with DSS operatives.

TVC news crew have been told that a register has been opened for friends and family to announce their condolences.

We are told that chairman of Dangote group, Alike Dangote as well as Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who brought late Herbert wigwe’s other kids, are in with the family.