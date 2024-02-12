48 Hours after the Death of the Chief Executive Officer of the Access Bank Group, Herbert Wigwe, His Wife, Chizoba, His Son, Chizi and the former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo in an Helicopter crash in California, tributes and condolences have poured in for them.

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, led other dignitaries which included President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Founder IBTC, Atedo Peterside, Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, Pat Utomi and Others to visit the parents of the late Herbert Wigwe.

The Governor who disclosed this on his Facebook page prayed for the repose of the soul of Herbert Wigwe, his Wife, Chizoba and Son Chizi.

He also prayed for his aged parents while beseeching God to stem such unfortunate incidents again.

The Governor later posted a condolence message on the former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who also died in the Helicopter crash.

The Governor who also visited the family of Ogunbanjo called for prayers for the repose of his soul.

Others who visited the Ogunbanjo’s are the former Chairman of the First Bank Plc and founder Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had led tributes to Herbert Wigwe who many who know him have described as fearless and a goalgetter.