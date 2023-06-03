Condolences are still pouring in from across the world to the people of India and vice president Modi, for the victims of the Odisha train crash.

Deeply saddened by the triple train accident, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is standing by India in this difficult time.

The German Chancellor said his thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families.

Taiwanese President in a tweet prayed for everyone affected by the accident, with hopes that rescue operations can save all those in need.

Also in a tweet on Saturday, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said the images of the train accident have broken his heart and that Canadians, are standing with the people of India.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen extended her condolences and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Miss Von der Leyen said “Europe mourns with you, the people of India are in our thoughts in this time of sorrow.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his condolence message showed support and admiration to those affected in the tragic accident and those working tirelessly to respond.