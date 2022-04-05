Asiwaju Tinubu arrives Kaduna to Condole Government, People over Train Terror Attack

The former Governor of Lagos and Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Kaduna to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by terrorist which have left several people killed, many injured and others kidnapped.
He was welcomed at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house by Governor Nasir Elrufai, Senators and other senior officials of the Kaduna state Government.
The Visit is coming seven days after armed terrorists ambushed a Kaduna bound train killing eight people and Kidnapping many more.