The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha Balasore, India has climbed to 288, Indian railway said on Saturday

India’s government says it is the country’s worst train crash this century and the cause is not yet clear.

The three-way accident involved Bengalaru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate trucks at Bahanaga Baar station in Odisha, district of Balasore.

Officials say several carriages from the train derailed in a district, hit a stationary goods train and several of its coaches ended up on the opposite track.

India’s National Disaster Response Force says the force with which the trains collided allegedly resulted in several coaches being crushed and mangled.

The agency adds that it is the country’s third deadliest crash in the history of Indian railways.

More than 200 ambulances and hundreds of doctors, nurses and rescue personnel were sent to the scene.

India’s South Eastern Railway company says rescue operation for the recovery of bodies from the wreckage has ended and work to restore the site of the crash, has begun.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fakir Mohan hospital where some of the passengers injured in Friday’s accident.