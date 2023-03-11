The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy for victims of the fatal collision between a moving train and the Lagos State Staff Bus at the PWD railway crossing along Agege motor road, Lagos, on Thursday.

He has also urged the appropriate authorities to build level crossing railway gates to improve safety in train operations throughout the nation.

He further warned all categories of road users to refrain from unwarranted interference with rail tracks, whether or not trains are using the rails. He also called on merchants to refrain from the unwholesome habit of displaying clothing near or on rail lines.

He stated that the crashed Marcopolo bus with registration number 04A-48LA conveyed 85 passengers out of which 2 adult occupants were confirmed dead at the spot while 4 died later at the hospital and the remaining 79 occupants who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rescued and are presently receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The Corps Marshal commiserated with the families of the dead and also wished the injured quick recovery and the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the losses.

He commended the FRSC team and all first responders like Nigeria Police, LASEMA, LASTMA for prompt rescue of the victims and promised that the crash will be investigated.