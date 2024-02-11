Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has described as tragic, the death of the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe in helicopter crash in the United States of America.

Herbert Wigwe, his wife, son, and three others, including Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former chairman of NGX Group Plc, died when their helicopter crashed near the border of California and Nevada on Friday night.

Governor Abiodun described the incident as a devastating loss for the families, friends, and the entire business community in Nigeria.

The governor described Herbert Wigwe as a quintessential banker who contributed immensely to the Nigerian economy, adding that he was a pillar of support to his administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

According to him, Herbert Wigwe’s death has created a void that will be difficult to fill.

He condoled with the families of the deceased, the management and staff of Access Holdings, the business communities, and the Rivers State government on the tragic incident.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Herbert Wigwe and five others. My thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time.

“Herbert Wigwe was not only a respected business leader but also a role model for many aspiring entrepreneurs. His contributions to the banking sector and the Nigerian economy will always be remembered.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun also expressed his condolences to the family of Ogunbanjo on the death of the former chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo in the crash.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo was born into the family of the late Chris Ogunbanjo of Erunwon in Ogun State.

The Governor described the late Abimbola Ogunbanjo as not just an exceptional businessman but also a man of great character and integrity.

The governor said as chairman of NGX Group Plc, the deceased played a vital role in shaping the Nigerian financial market and contributed to its growth and development.

“His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the industry.

“In moments like this, words seem inadequate to express the magnitude of our loss. As a state, we extend our deepest condolences to the Ogunbanjo family, friends, and colleagues.